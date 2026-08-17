Handy for patios or gardens where you want a cordless option that recharges on its own, no outlet or battery swaps needed. Apply coupon code "GL7VZIGX" for a total savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4500V high-voltage grid with 1-acre coverage
- Dual-foldable solar panels for fast charging
- IPX5 waterproof for indoor and outdoor use
- Tri-power supply with Type-C and solar
- Auto-sensing dusk-to-dawn operation
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register