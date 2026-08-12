Woot's Under $10 Apparel Blowout covers a wide range of men's and women's clothing, all priced below $10. Shoppers can find everything from Amazon Essentials shirts and Hanes tees to Kanu Surf swimwear and Bonds underwear, with some items like a GAP turtleneck marked down from $39.99 to $9.99. The sale spans casual wear, activewear, swimsuits, and intimates from brands including Forever 21, Hurley, and Sports Illustrated. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Men's and women's shirts, tees, and sweaters priced under $10
- Swimwear from brands like Kanu Surf starting at $5.99
- Women's underwear and bras from Bonds priced $6.99 to $9.99
- Dresses, shorts, and joggers included in the blowout
- Brands include Amazon Essentials, Hanes, GAP, and Forever 21
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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