Woot's August Best Sellers include luggage, electronics, and footwear, with steep markdowns across the board. A 3-piece American Tourister Stratum 2.0 hardside luggage set is $79.99, down from $350, while a JZONES 4K dash cam with a 64GB card runs $39.99, down from $150. The range also covers everyday items like Energizer batteries and Skechers shoes, so there's variety beyond the bigger-ticket deals. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Samsonite and American Tourister hardside luggage sets included
- Resistance bands and other fitness accessories available
- Energizer AAA and coin battery multi-packs on sale
- Skechers slip-on shoes for men and women
- 4K dash cam with 64GB memory card included in the mix
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Woot has discounted a wide range of luggage and travel gear, including sets from Samsonite, American Tourister, and DELSEY. The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 3-piece set is $129.99, down from a $298.34 reference price, while smaller accessories like packing cubes and travel umbrellas start under $10. The sale also covers backpacks from Eastpak, JanSport, and SwissGear alongside RFID-blocking wallets and totes. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos