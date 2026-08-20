Woot's August Best Sellers include luggage, electronics, and footwear, with steep markdowns across the board. A 3-piece American Tourister Stratum 2.0 hardside luggage set is $79.99, down from $350, while a JZONES 4K dash cam with a 64GB card runs $39.99, down from $150. The range also covers everyday items like Energizer batteries and Skechers shoes, so there's variety beyond the bigger-ticket deals. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company