The WoodandHearts 3-Piece Sorter Table and Stool Set drops to $23 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $156 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get the WaterWipes Sensitive+ On the Go Wipes 224-Pack for $8.23 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. The wipes are made with 99.9% purified water and just a drop of fruit extract, with no fragrance or alcohol added. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop the Mud Pie Clearance Sale and save up to 65% on home décor, gifts, baby and kids' clothing, women's apparel, accessories, entertaining pieces, and more. Clearance styles include past-season favorites and limited-quantity items, with new markdowns added regularly while supplies last. Orders of $65 or more ship free.
We've pictured the Mud Pie Schoolhouse Wood Play Set for $11 ($16 off and the lowest price we could find). Shop Now at Mud Pie
Walmart offers the Huggies Sunshine Diaper Waist Pack for $6.94. That's a $23 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a changing pad
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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