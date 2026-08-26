At Amazon, get this Werhy Foldable Electric Commuting Scooter for $140. It's the best deal we've seen for this scooter. It combines a dual braking system with a headlight and taillight, plus app connectivity that lets riders switch between three speed modes and monitor battery status from an onboard display. Buy Now at Amazon
- Motor rated at 500W/350W with a top speed of 19 MPH
- Travel range of up to 12 miles on a single charge
- Dual braking system with drum and electronic brakes
- Foldable aluminum alloy frame with 8.5" solid tires
- Includes headlight and taillight for visibility
- App control with HD display and 3 riding modes
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame and matching front fork
- 700x25C wheels for reduced rolling resistance
- SHIMANO 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain w/ front and rear derailleurs
- Caliper braking system for stopping control
- Internal cable routing and drop-bar handlebars
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, weighs 31.5 lb.
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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