Welax is offering its S9 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair for up to $85 off during a Summer Flash Sale. Get an instant $70 discount, plus an extra $15 off with promo code "DEALNEWS15". The chair is available in three color options, including Black for $414.99 (originally $499.99), White for $424.99 (originally $509.99), and White-Silver for $434.99 (originally $519.99). Free shipping is included. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Welax