Welax is offering its S9 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair for up to $85 off during a Summer Flash Sale. Get an instant $70 discount, plus an extra $15 off with promo code "DEALNEWS15". The chair is available in three color options, including Black for $414.99 (originally $499.99), White for $424.99 (originally $509.99), and White-Silver for $434.99 (originally $519.99). Free shipping is included. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Welax
- 28" × 28" × 46"–52.8" adjustable office chair dimensions
- 330-lb. weight capacity with aluminum alloy base
- 3D adjustable headrest and 5-level backrest adjustment
- Dynamic lumbar cushion and curved backrest support
- German imported suede material with breathable mesh design
- 65 PU nylon silent casters for smooth movement
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Code "DEALNEWS15"
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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- class 3 pneumatic gas cylinder lift
- adjustable lumbar support
- 2D headrest
- foldable armrests
- Model: 25W03US
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
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- 51 cm wide, wingless flat seat design
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion for heights of 120 cm to 190 cm
- Dual-layer high-density foam with pocket springs and PU leather cover
- Synchronized armrests with 90° to 135° reclining backrest
- Seat height adjustable by up to 10 cm
- Steel frame and 5-star base rated for up to 400 lb. capacity
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- 300-lb. capacity