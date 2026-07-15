This gaming chair is $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 51 cm wide, wingless flat seat design
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion for heights of 120 cm to 190 cm
- Dual-layer high-density foam with pocket springs and PU leather cover
- Synchronized armrests with 90° to 135° reclining backrest
- Seat height adjustable by up to 10 cm
- Steel frame and 5-star base rated for up to 400 lb. capacity
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Published 7/15/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This Furmax executive chair is $10 off the regular price at Amazon for Prime members. That matches its all-time low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reinforced frame with a 4-level gas lift
- 360-degree swivel base with adjustable tilt tension
- Wrapped in PU leather for easy cleaning
- Contoured backrest with built-in lumbar support
- One-touch pneumatic lever for seat height adjustment
- Backrest measures 21.8" wide
This GTPLAYER gaming chair is $70 off its regular price of $140 at Amazon. It's also well below Amazon's 90-day average of $117, the lowest price ever there, and the lowest price we could find. The chair includes a footrest, adjustable 3D armrests, and a reclining backrest with lumbar and headrest pillows for added support. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° swivel
- adjustable armrest and seat height
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Beautyrest Beyla Ergonomic Manager Chair for $88.20. That's a $40 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 275-lb. capacity
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- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|27%
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|$80
|Buy Now
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