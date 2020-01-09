Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Weider 200-Lb. Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set w/ Rack
$240 $329
free shipping

This deal is here to pump you up at $89 off, plus it is best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5 dumbbell pairs ranging from 10- to 30-lbs.
  • rubber coated
  • 2 tier rack
  • Model: WDBKR20016
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Weider
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register