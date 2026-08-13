Wayfair's surplus sale covers hundreds of home items, including furniture, bedding, and lighting, discounted by up to 50%. Pictured is the Latitude Run Wide Upholstered Accent Chair Faux Leather Armchair for $220 ($280 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Deal ends August 17 at 3am ET. Shop Now at Wayfair
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 26 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Mattress Mania sale covers a wide range of mattresses, box springs, and toppers from brands like UNZIPE, inight, CorePillow, Mutesleep, Zinus, and Novilla. A Zinus 9" metal smart box spring in king size is $49.99, down from $290, and full and queen hybrid mattresses from brands like CorePillow and inight start around $199.99. The sale spans nearly every mattress size and firmness level, from twin toppers to king-size hybrids. This deal ends August 27. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Mattresses in twin, full, queen, and king sizes
- Includes hybrid, memory foam, and gel foam mattress types
- Box springs and mattress toppers also included
- Brands include UNZIPE, inight, CorePillow, Mutesleep, Zinus, and Novilla
- Firmness options range from medium firm to firm
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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