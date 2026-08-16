This Waterpik Promax water flosser is $119.99, down from its regular price of $149.99. It's ADA-accepted and includes 5 tips with 2 user profiles, making it suitable for multiple household members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10 intensity settings with SmartAdvance automatic progression mode
- Includes 5 tips and 2 user profiles
- Large reservoir for 90+ seconds of flossing without refills
- 360-degree rotating tip for reaching back teeth
- Quiet, compact countertop design
- Backed by a 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty
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At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $7.96. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this toothbrush and a great deal for an electric toothbrush in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 power toothbrush, 1 charging dock, and 2 brush heads
- Oscillating brush action cleans tooth surfaces and hard-to-reach areas
- Built-in 2-minute timer with 30-second quadrant alerts
- Bristles fade over time to signal when to replace the brush head
- Nylon bristles with a plastic handle
To get the Doctor's BrushPicks Interdental Toothpicks 1,100-Count for $7.96, down from $14, select Subscribe & Save in the right sidebar, then clip the 40% off coupon on the product page. This four-pack of The Doctor's BrushPicks gives you 1,100 interdental picks with a two-in-one design, brush bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other. Each pack comes in its own portable case, making it easy to keep a set in a bag, purse, or car for cleaning between teeth, braces, or permanent retainers on the go. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1,100 total picks in four packs of 275
- Two-in-one design with soft bristles on one end and a dental pick on the other
- Bristle end designed to clean between teeth, braces, and permanent retainers
- Ridged pick end designed to help stimulate gums
- Comes in a portable dispensing case for travel or purses
- Item weighs 9.92 oz. and measures 6.7" x 1.75" x 3.5"
This Onlyone electric toothbrush is $8.98, matching its all-time low on Amazon and well under its 90-day average of $21.08. It comes with 8 brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless charging base, and holds a charge for up to 30 days. (Prime members get free shipping.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 brush heads, a charging base, a travel case, and wireless charging
- 5 brushing modes: clean, sensitive, whitening, and massage
- Built-in 2-minute smart timer with 30-second quadrant reminders
- Holds a charge for up to 30 days on a single charge
- Waterproof design with an ABS handle and nylon bristles
The SuitShine Sonicare-Compatible Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack is $8.98 via Subscribe & Save for Prime members. That's a $6 savings. Other sellers charge around $20 or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 8 replacement brush heads
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare click-on handles, including ProtectiveClean, DiamondClean, FlexCare, and HealthyWhite series
- Nylon bristles with a curved long-tip design
- Made from durable plastic (PP) material
- Soft bristle firmness for gentler brushing
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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