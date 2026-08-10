Barnes & Noble is offering 50% off a wide range of cult movies across DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and CD formats. Titles like Friday the 13th are down to $6.49, while 4K Ultra HD releases such as Mark of the Devil run $26.49. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
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Expires 8/12/2026
Published 28 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This three-movie Spider-Man DVD set (The Tobey Maguire ones) is $8.50 at Amazon, down from $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 on 3 discs
- Stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe
- Directed by Sam Raimi
- Audio available in English and Spanish
- Rated NR (Not Rated)
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
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