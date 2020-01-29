Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Western Digital Store · 1 hr ago
WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$187 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $33. (For further comparison, it's within $7 of the lowest price we've seen for a similar drive.) Buy Now at Western Digital Store

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LOCAL600" to get this deal.
Features
  • 12TB storage capacity
  • USB 3.0 interface
  • Compatible with Windows or Mac OS.
  • Model: WDBWLG0120HBK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOCAL600"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives Western Digital Store Western Digital
USB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register