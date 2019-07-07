New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Home Theater Display
$643 $2,000
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $150.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Ends Today
Costco · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV
$1,500 $1,800
free shipping
Costco offers the Vizio 65" 4K UHD Quantum LED LCD TV got $1,499.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now
Tips
- This 2019 release is unanimously well-reviewed
Features
- 4K resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$300 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $360
free shipping
Dell Home continues to offer the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $100 under last month's mention and $30 under the best deal we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $98.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
- WiFi
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V505-G9
Walmart · 6 days ago
Refurb Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$199 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $199 with free shipping. That's at least $51 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- Model: D43-F1
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 33 mins ago
TCL 43" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$198 $260
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $219.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $197.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best price we could find today by $71.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" Smart Roku 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$657 $970
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $729.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $656.99. With free shipping, that's $143 under our February mention, $313 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 5 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Vizio E-Series 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$780 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $779.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and, thanks to the gift card, the lowest price we could find now by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: E70-F3
Sign In or Register