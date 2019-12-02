Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Vizio 20" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$48 $78
free shipping

That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $2 today (most stores charge $70 or more.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 2 full-range stereo speakers
  • DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement technology
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • USB 2.0 port
  • Model: SB2020n-G6
