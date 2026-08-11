This Virtu Sage Green Twin XL bedding set is $65, down from $100 at Walmart. It bundles a full comforter set with a mattress protector, towel set, and dorm organization pieces like an underbed storage unit, collapsible hamper, and shower caddy in one package. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a Twin XL reversible comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one pillow sham
- Comes with a mattress protector designed to guard against dorm mattress germs
- Includes a bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth
- Comes with an underbed storage unit, a collapsible hamper, and a shower caddy
- Machine washable and collapsible for compact storage
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This Topcee cooling blanket is $24, down from $30 at Amazon. It's the best price we could find by $9. It's made with a double-sided design, pairing a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top with a 100% cooling protein microfiber underside, and it's machine washable for easy care. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 90" x 90", queen size
- Q-Max rating of over 0.5 for a cooling touch feel
- Double-sided design with a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top
- Bottom side made of 100% cooling protein microfiber
- Machine washable
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics King 4-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, with prices starting from $15.68. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this bed sheet set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-piece King-size set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Made of brushed polyester microfiber
- Machine washable and dryer safe
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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