Ending today, Victoria's Secret is offering panties at 7 for $35, working out to $5 each across styles like thongs, cheekies, bikinis, and boyshorts. Individually, these same panties are priced from $6.30 to $7.50, so buying in a set of seven brings the per-item cost down further. The deal spans over 250 styles, including no-show, seamless, and lace-trim options. Buy Now at Victoria's Secret