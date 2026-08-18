Ending today, Victoria's Secret is offering panties at 7 for $35, working out to $5 each across styles like thongs, cheekies, bikinis, and boyshorts. Individually, these same panties are priced from $6.30 to $7.50, so buying in a set of seven brings the per-item cost down further. The deal spans over 250 styles, including no-show, seamless, and lace-trim options. Buy Now at Victoria's Secret
- Includes styles like thongs, cheekies, bikinis, briefs, boyshorts, and hiphuggers
- Options in no-show, seamless, lace-trim, and stretch cotton fabrics
- Individual panties priced from $6.30 to $7.50 each
- Mix-and-match across 257 styles
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PINK's Panty Party deal at Victoria's Secret lets shoppers pick any 7 panties for $35, working out to $5 each instead of paying up to $14.95 per pair. The offer spans the full range of cuts, including thong, cheeky, boyshort, hiphugger, bikini, and Brazilian styles, in sizes XXS through XXL. Buy Now at Victoria's Secret
- Styles include thong, cheeky, boyshort, hiphugger, bikini, and Brazilian cuts
- Individual panties priced from $12.95 to $14.95 each
- Mix-and-match deal covers 145 styles
- Sizes range from XXS to XXL
Victoria's Secret is taking 40% off everything sitewide today, including new arrivals across bras, panties, sleepwear, lingerie, activewear, and beauty. Orders of $35 or more ship free, and VS & PINK Rewards members who log in can stack an extra 10% off their purchase. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
- Discount applies to bras, panties, sleepwear, and lingerie
- Also covers activewear and beauty products
- Includes new arrivals
- Members can log in for an extra 10% off
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