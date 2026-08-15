For one day only, you can get this bottle of Versace's EDT The Dreamer for just $23 at Woot. That's at least $6 cheaper than what you'd pay today at Amazon, and Prime members will get free shipping from Woot. This eau de toilette blends lavender and geranium with warm tobacco and cedar undertones, and lasts about six to eight hours per application. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Floral-oriental fragrance blend of lavender and geranium
- Warm tobacco and cedar undertones
- Eau de Toilette concentration for lighter, everyday wear
- Lasts about 6 to 8 hours with moderate-to-strong projection early on
- 3.4 fl. oz. spray bottle
- Suited for daily wear or evening occasions
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Nordstrom Rack's fragrance selection includes markdowns of up to 78% off across designer names like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry. Shoppers can find a Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette for $39.97, down from $82, alongside gift sets, rollerballs, and travel sizes from brands such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana. The mix spans perfume, cologne, and body mists, with prices as low as $12.97 on select minis. Shipping is free over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Designer perfume and cologne from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry
- Fragrance gift sets and discovery sets from labels such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana
- Roller ball and travel-size options for on-the-go use
- Hair and body mists alongside eau de parfum and eau de toilette formats
- Prices starting under $25 on select fragrances
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
Perfume Empire's eBay store discounts a wide range of designer fragrances for men and women, with prices like $28.90 for Clinique Happy Cologne, down from $100, and $17.91 for Joop Homme, down from $64.99. The selection spans brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Armaf, with many bottles sold as new testers or new in box. We've pictured the Hugo Man Hugo Boss 4.2 oz EDT Spray Cologne for $33 ($57 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide selection of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Davidoff
- Many listings are new testers or new in box
- Bottle sizes commonly range from 1.7 oz. to 6.8 oz.
- Discounts available for buying multiple units on select items
- Includes designer, celebrity, and niche fragrance lines
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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