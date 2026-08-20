Standing sessions on this at home can help you fit in some low-impact muscle activation without carving out gym time. Clip the on-page coupon to save a total of $50. Buy Now at Walmart
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 30 min ago
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Signature Fitness 2" Olympic Bumper Plate Weight Plate 45-lb. Pair for $57. It's the best price Amazon has charged for these weight plates. They're made from 100% virgin rubber rather than recycled rubber, which the brand says helps reduce odor and bounce compared to lower-cost alternatives. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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