Sail aboard Safari Voyager on this 8-night Baja California adventure roundtrip from San Jose del Cabo, with an included hotel night before embarking in La Paz. Explore the Sea of Cortez with stops and activities around Los Gatos, Bahía Agua Verde, Isla Monserrate, Isla San José, Isla San Francisco, and Isla Partida. Travel is available through March 30, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 26, 2026.

Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel