Sail aboard La Pinta on this 7-night Galapagos adventure roundtrip from Guayaquil. The itinerary includes a pre-cruise hotel stay in Guayaquil, flights to and from the Galapagos, and visits to islands including Seymour Norte, Isabela, Fernandina, Rábida, Santa Cruz, and Floreana. Explore by skiff, kayak, snorkel, and on guided walks while looking for giant tortoises, marine iguanas, sea lions, penguins, and other endemic wildlife. Travel is available through November 5, 2026. Book this travel deal by August 26, 2026.

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