Sail between Liberia and Panama City on this 14-night Costa Rica and Panama expedition, with the route operating in either direction. Explore Costa Rica's national parks, wildlife refuges, tropical fjords, and remote beaches before continuing into Panama for Coiba National Park, the Darién Gap, the Guna Yala Islands, and a Panama Canal crossing. Travel is available through December 8, 2028. Book this travel deal by August 26, 2026.

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