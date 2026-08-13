Tractor Supply is running a buy one, get one 50% off deal across its dog and cat toys, covering brands like KONG, Nylabone, and Multipet. The selection spans cheap basics like a $0.99 tennis ball up to pricier picks like a $31.99 Chuckit! fetch toy, so the discount applies whether you're stocking up on small extras or bigger-ticket items. Spend $49 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid shipping fees. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.