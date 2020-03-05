Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Toter 32-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid
$60 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5. (Most stores charge $80.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Black
  • measures 24.25" x 19.75" x 37.50"
  • designed for indoor or outdoor use
  • Model: 79232-W2200
