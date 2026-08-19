Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom items, from electronic bidets to toilet seats, paper holders, and safety rails. The Inus IS-2100 Advanced Electronic Bidet is $199.99, down from $449.99, while smaller accessories like toilet paper holders start under $15. The sale spans full toilets, replacement seats, and accessibility items like the DMI Bedside Commode at $59.99. This deal ends August 22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Macy's Bath Sale covers towels, bath rugs, robes, and storage pieces from brands like Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Madison Park, and Lacoste Home. We've pictured the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel for $7.99 ($12 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Includes towel sets, bath rugs, robes, and shower accessories
- Brands include Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Lacoste Home, Madison Park, and Tommy Hilfiger Home
- Cotton and Turkish cotton materials featured across towel and rug sets
- Bathroom storage and organization pieces included alongside soft goods
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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