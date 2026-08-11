At eBay, get this Threshold Wall Shelf for $19. It's the best price we could find by $81. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Hardwood frame construction
- Includes 3 hooks for towels or clothing
- Large shelf surface for storage and display
- Measures 27" wide x 15" deep x 9" tall
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Published 1 hr ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay has a range of Yamaha home audio gear discounted up to 40% off, including receivers, CD players, and outdoor speakers in refurbished, open-box, and brand new condition. The Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver is available for as little as $159, down from $219.95, while the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-channel receiver drops to $662 from a $1,099.95 list price. All items ship from an authorized Yamaha seller with free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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