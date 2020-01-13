Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Thermos 10-Oz. Stainless Steel Food Jar
$13 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 under what Amazon charges, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • vacuum insulated
  • extra-wide mouth
  • purports to keep food hot for 7 hours or cold for 9 hours
  • Model: 2330STW2
