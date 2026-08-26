At Amazon, get this Thermo-Tec 2"x50-Foot Graphite Exhaust Insulating Wrap for $25. That's $6 less than our mention from a month ago and the best deal we've seen for this insulating wrap. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 33 min ago
Verified 13 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
At Amazon, get this Nilight 1/2" x 24" Synthetic Soft Shackles 2-Pack for $21. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Each shackle is rated for a 56,000 lb. breaking strength and made from braided UHMWPE fiber that floats and resists rust and UV damage. The set includes protective sleeves and a drawstring storage bag. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two 1/2" x 24" synthetic soft shackles
- Rated to a breaking strength of 56,000 lb. with a working load of 11,200 lb.
- Made from 12-strand braided UHMWPE fiber
- Spliced eye and self-tightening knot design requires no tools
- Floats, resists UV damage, and won't rust or scratch vehicle paint
- Includes a drawstring storage bag and protective sleeves
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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