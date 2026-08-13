This 6-pack of Philips Sonicare C2 Plaque Control brush heads is $32.05 via Subscribe & Save, down from $44.99. That's an all-time low at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 6 C2 Plaque Control brush heads
- Compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on electric toothbrushes
- BrushSync reminder tracks brushing habits and signals when to replace the head
- Bristles are made of nylon in a medium firmness
- 70% of the plastic used is bio-based
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this Amazon Basics Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $7.96. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this toothbrush and a great deal for an electric toothbrush in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 1 power toothbrush, 1 charging dock, and 2 brush heads
- Oscillating brush action cleans tooth surfaces and hard-to-reach areas
- Built-in 2-minute timer with 30-second quadrant alerts
- Bristles fade over time to signal when to replace the brush head
- Nylon bristles with a plastic handle
This Onlyone electric toothbrush is $8.98, matching its all-time low on Amazon and well under its 90-day average of $21.08. It comes with 8 brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless charging base, and holds a charge for up to 30 days. (Prime members get free shipping.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 brush heads, a charging base, a travel case, and wireless charging
- 5 brushing modes: clean, sensitive, whitening, and massage
- Built-in 2-minute smart timer with 30-second quadrant reminders
- Holds a charge for up to 30 days on a single charge
- Waterproof design with an ABS handle and nylon bristles
The SuitShine Sonicare-Compatible Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack is $8.98 via Subscribe & Save for Prime members. That's a $6 savings. Other sellers charge around $20 or more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 8 replacement brush heads
- Compatible with Philips Sonicare click-on handles, including ProtectiveClean, DiamondClean, FlexCare, and HealthyWhite series
- Nylon bristles with a curved long-tip design
- Made from durable plastic (PP) material
- Soft bristle firmness for gentler brushing
Runs at 34,000 brush strokes per minute with a 2-minute timer and quadrant reminders built in, which covers the basics most dentists recommend for proper brushing technique. Apply coupon code "JWMS47GH" for a total savings of $11. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60-day battery life
- Includes 8 brush heads
- 5 brushing modes
- Lightweight for travel
- Built-in 2-minute timer
- Model: H1D2
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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