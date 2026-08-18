Woot's The Daily Grind sale covers coffee pods, espresso capsules, and tea mixes from brands like Nespresso, Starbucks, and Copper Moon. Copper Moon K-Cups drop to $54.99 from a $107.99 reference price, while 6-packs of NESCAFE Espresso Concentrate are $19.99, down from $55.44. The sale also includes bulk 5-lb. bags of coffee from Browny and Five Star, along with chai latte mixes from QuikTea. This deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company