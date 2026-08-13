This Kaffe espresso dosing cup is $13.99 at Woot for a $2 low; alternately, get two for $24.99 for a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 30th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 54mm size fits 54mm portafilters
- Built-in tab designed to hang on and activate grinders
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Walmart, this box of Black Rifle Coffee Company Tactisquatch K-Cup pods is $16.93, down from $48.38. That works out to about 22.6 cents per pod for 75 dark roast pods with notes of black currant, molasses, and orange. Buy Now at Walmart
This bundle of three 22-oz. bags of Lavazza Super Crema whole bean coffee comes to just $30 with Subscribe & Save on Amazon. That's just $10 a bag, which is $15 cheaper than what some local stores are charging, including Target and Walmart. The blend is sourced from 15 coffee-growing countries and formulated for espresso preparation, and delivery is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22-oz. bag of whole bean coffee
- Medium roast blend of Arabica and Robusta beans
- Sourced from 15 coffee-growing countries
- Formulated for espresso preparation
- Kosher certified
At Amazon, get this Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend K-Cup 32-Pack for $10.74 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $8. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This 22-oz. canister of Maxwell House Decaf Original Roast is $5.25, a savings of 67%. Get free shipping over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- 22 oz. canister of ground coffee
- Decaffeinated medium roast
- Made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans
- Resealable canister to lock in flavor
- Certified Kosher
- Suited for automatic drip brewers
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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