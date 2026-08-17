The Company Store's Semi-Annual Sale covers bedding, bath, and loungewear, with an extra 20% off applied in cart on clearance items via coupon code "SAS26". A Rifle Paper Co. Lottie Quilt drops to $127 from $319, and a Stoffer Home Petite Tufted Quilt falls to $99 from $364. The sale spans sheet sets, comforters, towels, and pajamas across brands like Legends Hotel and Heather Taylor Home. Orders of $100 or more ship free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at The Company Store
- Bedding including comforters, quilts, and duvet covers
- Bath towels, robes, and bath rugs
- Sheet sets in percale, sateen, flannel, and jersey materials
- Women's pajama and loungewear sets
- Extra 20% off applied at cart on clearance items via code "SAS26"
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
This Marauder's Map tapestry throw blanket is $19, down from its $26 regular price. You'd pay $45 elsewhere. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 48" x 60"
- Made from 100% polyester
- Decorative fringe edges on all sides
- Weighs 1.5 lb.
- Officially licensed Harry Potter design
- Machine washable on delicate cycle
Get back-to-school-ready with the Dream Serenity Dorm in a Box for $14.72 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8". Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Shop The Company Store's Semi-Annual Sale and save up to 30% on bedding, bath, apparel, décor, and more, with an extra 15% off select items using coupon code "SAS26." The sale features more than 2,200 products, including Company Cotton Percale Sheet Sets from $79.20, LaCrosse Premium Down Comforters from $207.20, and Legends Hotel Best Down Pillows from $139.20 before the extra discount on qualifying items. Orders of $100 or more ship free. Ends August 27. Shop Now at The Company Store
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