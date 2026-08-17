Shop The Company Store's Semi-Annual Sale and save up to 30% on bedding, bath, apparel, décor, and more, with an extra 15% off select items using coupon code "SAS26." The sale features more than 2,200 products, including Company Cotton Percale Sheet Sets from $79.20, LaCrosse Premium Down Comforters from $207.20, and Legends Hotel Best Down Pillows from $139.20 before the extra discount on qualifying items. Orders of $100 or more ship free. Ends August 27. Shop Now at The Company Store