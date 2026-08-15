Taylor Swift's The Crowd Is Your King Edition of her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, now costs just $16 at eBay thanks to the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10". That's $12 less than what you'd pay at Amazon today. Shipping is free from eBay, as well. This first and only pressing comes on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl with a gatefold jacket, a gatefold photograph, and a 24" x 36" double-sided poster. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl (opaque pink and pale yellow pearlescent with gold shimmer)
- 12 tracks
- Includes a 24" x 36" double-sided poster
- Collectible gatefold jacket w/ unique front and back cover and cut-out reveal of the vinyl disc
- Full-size gatefold photograph included
- First and only pressing of this limited edition
Barnes & Noble has marked down over 260 vinyl records to $20 each, including titles that normally sell for $40 to $56 like Florence + the Machine's Dance Fever and Lil Wayne's I Am Music. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Certified refurbished Anker gear at eBay's Brand Outlet spans chargers, docking stations, and power banks, with promo code "BRANDS20" taking 20% off already-reduced prices. The lineup also covers Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers, plus a eufy video doorbell with 2K resolution and local storage. All listed items ship free, and the discount applies across categories rather than a single product line. Refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
The Nokia Lumia 1520 launched in 2013 as the first phablet-sized flagship for Windows Phone, pairing a 6" full HD screen with a 20-megapixel camera. At $31, this refurbished unit in excellent condition comes with a one-year warranty and free shipping. It's like owning a piece of history. Buy Now at eBay
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