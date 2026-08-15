Taylor Swift's The Crowd Is Your King Edition of her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, now costs just $16 at eBay thanks to the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10". That's $12 less than what you'd pay at Amazon today. Shipping is free from eBay, as well. This first and only pressing comes on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl with a gatefold jacket, a gatefold photograph, and a 24" x 36" double-sided poster. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay