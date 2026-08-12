Avon takes up to 60% off select makeup and beauty essentials. Standout deals include the fmg Glimmer Cream Eyeliner for $2.99 (was $9), the fmg Match Tint Radiant Tinted Moisturizer for $13.49 (was $23), the fmg Glimmer SuperExtend Nourishing Mascara for $7.99 (was $17), and the fmg Glimmer Lip Gloss for $7.99 (was $15). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at Avon