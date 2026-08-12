Tarte Cosmetics takes 35% off sitewide during its Friends & Family Sale. Shop makeup, skincare, brushes, and more. Shipping is free for U.S. customers. Deal ends August 18 at 9 am EST. Shop Now at tarte cosmetics
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
This beauty tool assortment blind box is $7.49, down from $14.99, matching its all-time low price on Amazon. The set bundles makeup brushes, a sponge, a makeup bag, and hair ties into one compact, travel-friendly kit. If you know someone who loves makeup, this makes a nice surprise. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes makeup brushes, a makeup sponge, a makeup bag, and hair ties
- Brush bristles made from synthetic fiber
- Ferrules made from aluminum
- Compact design measuring 1.8" x 1.4" x 1.1"
This Clinique Almost Lipstick is $15, down from its $25 regular price. That's a savings of $10 and the lowest price ever at Amazon. The tinted balm has a fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula with a sheer, semi-glossy finish. Available in three colors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sheer, lightweight color with a glossy finish
- Emollient-rich formula for a moist finish
- Semi-glossy finish type
- Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula
- Comes in a portable stick tube
Avon takes up to 60% off select makeup and beauty essentials. Standout deals include the fmg Glimmer Cream Eyeliner for $2.99 (was $9), the fmg Match Tint Radiant Tinted Moisturizer for $13.49 (was $23), the fmg Glimmer SuperExtend Nourishing Mascara for $7.99 (was $17), and the fmg Glimmer Lip Gloss for $7.99 (was $15). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at Avon
Todays Macy's 10 Days of Glam offers include 50% off select items from Tory Burch, NARS, and Lancôme. We've pictured the NARS Powermatte Lipstick for $18 ($18 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Offer ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Daily rotating deals on makeup, skincare, and haircare
- Brands include Tory Burch, NARS, Lancôme, and StriVectin
- Includes fragrances, lip products, and exfoliating pads
- New Today Only deal added each day for 10 days
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