Todays Macy's 10 Days of Glam offers include 50% off select items from Tory Burch, NARS, and Lancôme. We've pictured the NARS Powermatte Lipstick for $18 ($18 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Offer ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Daily rotating deals on makeup, skincare, and haircare
- Brands include Tory Burch, NARS, Lancôme, and StriVectin
- Includes fragrances, lip products, and exfoliating pads
- New Today Only deal added each day for 10 days
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This beauty tool assortment blind box is $7.49, down from $14.99, matching its all-time low price on Amazon. The set bundles makeup brushes, a sponge, a makeup bag, and hair ties into one compact, travel-friendly kit. If you know someone who loves makeup, this makes a nice surprise. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes makeup brushes, a makeup sponge, a makeup bag, and hair ties
- Brush bristles made from synthetic fiber
- Ferrules made from aluminum
- Compact design measuring 1.8" x 1.4" x 1.1"
This Clinique Almost Lipstick is $15, down from its $25 regular price. That's a savings of $10 and the lowest price ever at Amazon. The tinted balm has a fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula with a sheer, semi-glossy finish. Available in three colors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sheer, lightweight color with a glossy finish
- Emollient-rich formula for a moist finish
- Semi-glossy finish type
- Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free formula
- Comes in a portable stick tube
Avon takes up to 60% off select makeup and beauty essentials. Standout deals include the fmg Glimmer Cream Eyeliner for $2.99 (was $9), the fmg Match Tint Radiant Tinted Moisturizer for $13.49 (was $23), the fmg Glimmer SuperExtend Nourishing Mascara for $7.99 (was $17), and the fmg Glimmer Lip Gloss for $7.99 (was $15). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at Avon
Target's beauty minis sale covers travel-size favorites from brands like Native, eos, La Roche Posay, and Sun Bum, with items ranging from under $2 up to about $25. Buying any three qualifying minis makes the lowest-priced one free, applied automatically at checkout. The deal spans deodorants, body lotions, sunscreens, and facial cleansers, making it easy to stock up across several categories at once. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. This deal ends October 25 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Covers travel-size deodorants, body mists, and lotions
- Includes skincare minis like facial cleansers and moisturizers
- Spans brands such as Native, eos, La Roche Posay, and Sun Bum
- Lowest-priced qualifying item is free at checkout
- Valid in stores and online through Oct 24
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
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