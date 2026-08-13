As part of today's daily deals, get deals on waterproof polyethylene tarps in a range of sizes and thicknesses. Plus, add three select tarps to your cart to see a further 30% discounted automatically. We've pictured the Project Source 20-ft. x 30-ft. Blue Waterproof 5-mil Tarp for $39 ($60 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Sizes range from 8-ft x 10-ft to 20-ft x 30-ft
- Waterproof polyethylene construction
- Thickness options from 5-mil to 10-mil
- Available in blue, silver, and green
- Buy 3 or more to get 30% off select tarps
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Woot is discounting a range of Stanley and Hydro Flask drinkware, with deals on everything from insulated bottles and tumblers to mugs. One standout is the Hydro Flask 24-oz. Travel Tumbler at $14.99, down from $34.95. The sale also includes a Stanley 55-qt. cooler at a $150 price low, and a CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest at $49.99, marked down from $180. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, too. This deal ends August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Stanley bottles, tumblers, and mugs in various sizes from 20oz to 40oz
- Hydro Flask travel tumblers ranging from 24oz to 40oz
- CamelBak Apex Pro Run Endurance Racing Vest included
- Stanley Lifted Spirits 55-qt. cooler available
Woot's The Great Outdoors sale covers a wide range of camping, fishing, and hunting gear at discounts up to 85% off. Deals include the GCI Outdoor LevrUp Pop Up Canopy Tent for $90, down from $230, and the Outdoor Camping Travel Cot and Cot Pad for $40, down from $250. The sale also spans optics, knives, and tactical accessories from brands like Kershaw, StreamLight, and Sightmark. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Camping gear including tents, cots, and sleeping pads
- Fishing rods, reels, and combo kits from brands like Ugly Stik and Zebco
- Pocket knives and tools from Kershaw
- Binoculars, trail cameras, and rangefinders for outdoor use
- Weapon lights, scopes, and shooting accessories
- Backpacks and coolers from JanSport and Ninja
At Walmart, get this CamelBak Thrive Insulated Stainless Steel 16-oz. Mug for $8.39. It's the best price we could find by $27. It's made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a leak-proof, thread-on lid and a non-slip grip, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Sports & Outdoors Essentials sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, from camping chairs and tents to golf practice nets and rangefinders. The Layshawn Under Desk Elliptical Machine drops to $115, down from $550, while an isinwheel Electric Bike with a 1500W motor and 20Ah battery is $780. Fitness equipment like vibration plate machines and weight benches are also discounted alongside gun cleaning kits and shooting ear protection. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
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