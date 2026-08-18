Target's wall decor & shelves sale covers clocks and shelving from brands like Threshold and Room Essentials. We've pictured the Room Essentials 9" Round Wall Clock for $4.20 ($2 off). Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Sale ends August 23 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Includes wall clocks, floating shelves, and picture ledges
- Threshold 26" wall clocks priced from $42, down from $60
- Room Essentials wall shelf picture ledge 2-pack at $8.40, down from $12
- Threshold set of 5 floating shelves at $35, down from $50
- Styles range from farmhouse wood to modern and vintage-inspired designs
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 29 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Through August 12, use promo code "SUMMERSAVINGS20" at Home Depot to take an extra 20% off your purchase of select furniture, decor, and kitchenware. Some exclusions apply. That's one of the larger extra percent off coupons we've seen from Home Depot. Discount cannot be combined with other promo codes. No minimum purchase is required and there is a $500 maximum discount. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Furniture categories include living room, bedroom, and kitchen & dining pieces
- Mattresses available in memory foam and hybrid gel constructions
- Recliners with massage and heating features from brands like YOFE and TITAN
- Rattan cane bedroom sets from Home Decorators Collection
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
- Rugs also included in the sale
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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