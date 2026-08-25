Target has discounted a wide range of vacuums and carpet cleaners from brands like BISSELL, Shark, Dyson, and Roborock. Deals span budget handheld vacuums under $50 up to the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 robot vacuum at $899.99, down from $999.99. We've pictured the Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum for $59.99 ($10 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Target
- Includes upright, cordless stick, robot, and handheld vacuum styles
- Brands include BISSELL, Shark, Dyson, Dirt Devil, Roborock, and Tineco
- Several carpet cleaners and mop-vacuum combo models included
- Options range from compact handheld vacuums to robot vacuums with self-cleaning docks
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eBay's Dyson sale covers certified refurbished vacuums, hair tools, and air purifiers at up to 40% off. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free. All refurbs include a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
At Woot, get this refurb iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $119.99. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. A 90-day iRobot warranty is included. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Empties its own bin into the Clean Base for up to 60 days
- Uses PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid cords, pet waste, socks, and shoes
- Imprint Smart Mapping stores multiple floor maps and lets you set Keep Out and Clean Zones
- 3-Stage Cleaning System with dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Works with Alexa and the iRobot Home App
Woot's Sweeps Week sale covers a wide range of vacuums and floor care gear, from budget cordless sticks to robot vacuums and full-size uprights. Shoppers can find a Resolve pet stain spray for $25.99 alongside pricier options like a Dyson GEN5 Outsize Cordless Vacuum at $799.99. Several listings, including models from iRobot and Dyson, are factory reconditioned rather than new. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum for $17.59. It's the best price we could find by $22. It's an open-box unit that includes a brush and crevice tool along with a wall mount base for one-step charging and storage. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Bagless design with a translucent dirt bowl for easy viewing and emptying
- Includes a brush for dusting and upholstery use
- Includes a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas
- Wall mount base allows for one-step charging and storage
- Weighs 1.43 lb.
- Runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
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