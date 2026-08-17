Target has knocked 30% off select rugs and doormats, including brands like Threshold, Mohawk, and Ruggable. Doormats start around $5, while larger area rugs like a 7'x10' Threshold rug run $112, down from $160. We've pictured the Threshold 1'6"x2'6" 'Hello' Stripe Border Coir Doormat for $9.10 ($4 off). This deal ends August 23 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Includes indoor and outdoor doormats, area rugs, and rug pads
- Brands include Threshold, Mohawk, Room Essentials, and Ruggable
- Doormats available in coir, tufted, and woven styles
- Area rug sizes range from small accent rugs to 7'x10' room-size rugs
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
This Gorilla Grip WeatherMAX doormat is $15, down from $26 at Amazon. It's built with a natural rubber backing and a stain- and fade-resistant top layer designed for both indoor and outdoor use in all weather conditions. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29" x 17" with a 0.3" thick low-profile design
- Natural rubber backing for tear resistance
- Stain and fade resistant for indoor or outdoor use
- Deep grooves and beveled border help trap dirt and moisture
- Weighs 2.1 lb.
- Machine-made from polypropylene material
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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