Target's dorm sale covers furniture, bedding, and small essentials for outfitting a dorm room, mostly from its Room Essentials line. A faux shearling bed rest pillow drops to $11.90 from $17, while a compressed foam lounge chair is $90, down from $120. The sale spans seating, storage, lighting, and decor, so it works well for stocking up on multiple dorm items at once. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Shop Now at Target
- Dorm chairs, lounge seating, and rolling storage lockers included
- Faux shearling bed rest pillows and headboard wedge pillows on sale
- Chenille throws with faux shearling reverse in multiple prints
- Accent rugs, doormats, and shower caddies for dorm rooms
- Task lamps and clip lights for dorm desks
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This Topcee cooling blanket is $24, down from $30 at Amazon. It's the best price we could find by $9. It's made with a double-sided design, pairing a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top with a 100% cooling protein microfiber underside, and it's machine washable for easy care. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 90" x 90", queen size
- Q-Max rating of over 0.5 for a cooling touch feel
- Double-sided design with a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top
- Bottom side made of 100% cooling protein microfiber
- Machine washable
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics King 4-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, with prices starting from $15.68. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this bed sheet set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-piece King-size set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Made of brushed polyester microfiber
- Machine washable and dryer safe
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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