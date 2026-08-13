Target's Dorm Food deals cover snacks, coffee, and drinks aimed at stocking a dorm room, including Chomps meat sticks, Core Power protein shakes, and Samyang ramen noodles. Some items include a buy-one-get-one 25% off offer, such as Everyday Dose coffee and Goodles mac and cheese cups. Most products qualify for same-day pickup or delivery, with free shipping available on select items. Shop Now at Target
- Includes snacks, coffee, protein shakes, and ramen noodles
- Chomps meat sticks available in multiple flavors, 9.2 oz. 8-count packs
- Core Power protein shakes offer 26 g of protein per 14 fl. oz. bottle
- Samyang Buldak spicy ramen noodles come in a 5-count pack
- Many items are SNAP EBT eligible
- Same-day delivery and pickup available on most items
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Published 22 min ago
Woot's Grocery and Household Everything Sale covers a wide mix of personal care, beauty, and health essentials, with discounts running up to 54% off. Deals include Banana Boat Sport SPF 30 Sunscreen for $0.99 and Tide Pods 112-count tubs for $18.99, spanning everything from skincare to household cleaning supplies. The sale runs across dozens of brands like Dove, Neutrogena, CeraVe, and L'Oreal Paris. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Personal care items including deodorant, toothpaste, and mouthwash
- Skincare and haircare products from brands like CeraVe, Dove, and Neutrogena
- Vitamins and supplements such as NOW Foods Vitamin D3 and multivitamins
- Sunscreen options including Banana Boat and Neutrogena SPF formulas
- First aid and hygiene supplies like bandages, gloves, and hand sanitizer
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
In this Amazon Outlet sale you'll find deals and discounts on a large selection of clearance groceries and pantry staples. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, add three of these soda 12-packs to your cart to drop the price to $16 automatically at checkout. It's a very strong deal for this quantity. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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