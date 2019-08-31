Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Takeya 1-Quart Cold-Brew Coffeemaker for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $16.30. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Zulily takes up to 70% off Breville small appliances. Shipping starts at $5.99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Gourmet Expressions Brentwood 40-Piece Square Dinnerware Set for $49.99. Coupon code "FAUXFARMHOUSE25" cuts the price to $37.49. With free shipping, that is $3 under our April mention, $63 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
