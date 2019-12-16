Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$300 $480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Item is expected to arrive by Christmas.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Roku OS Smart features
  • Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 1 USB port and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50S525
