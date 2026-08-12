Govee's Back to School Sale covers smart lighting for indoor and outdoor spaces, including floor lamps, TV backlights, string lights, and ceiling fans. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro drops to $599.99 from $759.99, while smaller items like the Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic are available for $64.99. Orders over $199 also unlock a free Govee Neon Rope Light 2. This sale ends August 17. Shop Now at govee.com
- Indoor and outdoor smart lighting including floor lamps, TV backlights, and LED strip lights
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro discounted to $599.99 from $759.99
- Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic discounted to $64.99 from $99.99
- Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 discounted to $129.99 from $189.99
- Free gift offer available on orders over $199
- Deals grouped by categories such as Relax & Glow, Party Outside, and Dorm Glow-Up
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch for $12. That's $4 off and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires neutral wire and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- Controllable remotely via the Kasa app from anywhere
- Supports scheduling, timers, and countdown settings
- Away Mode randomly toggles the light to deter intruders
- UL certified, rated for 15A, no hub required
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
This 3-pack of Kasa Smart dimmer switches is $38.49, down from $59.06. That's the lowest this set has ever sold for on Amazon, and it's well below the 90-day average of $57.56. The switches support Matter, letting them work across Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
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