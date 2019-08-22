Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Bollinger 6-Foot Fitness Mat for $12.49 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now
Ainfox via Walmart offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Xterra Fitness ERG200 Rower in Black for $179. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to cut it to $159. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20 and the best deal we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $161.74. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ping-Pong Brand 7-Foot Pop-Up Table Tennis Table in Green for $92 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from last November, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
