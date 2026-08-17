Handy for anyone who's tired of the stock silicone band and wants a leather look without committing to designer prices. Apply coupon code "NVZUHFFG" for a savings of $4. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Top-grain breathable genuine leather
- Durable stainless steel buckles and adapters
- Compatible with all Apple Watch series
- Adjustable fit for 140mm to 210mm wrists
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Black Friday Sale takes 20% off or more on men's watches from brands like Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, and Seiko. Styles range from automatic and chronograph watches to divers, with stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. We've pictured the Stuhrling Men's Statesman 4070 Watch for $129 (over $600 elsewhere). Shop Now at Macy's
- Styles from Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and Stuhrling
- Includes chronograph, automatic, and diver watch styles
- Stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options available
- Case sizes ranging from about 39mm to 46mm
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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