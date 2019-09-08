Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $5 off and a very low price for six such containers. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
It's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most charge $85 or more. Buy Now
In Black, that's $5 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
