Staples has a range of K-Cup pod boxes from Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop marked down to as low as $22 for Easy Reward Members (it's free to join). The sale includes boxes holding 44 or 48 pods. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts and up to 100% back in points on select purchases. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Staples
- K-Cup pods from brands like Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop
- Boxes contain 44 or 48 pods
- Includes medium, dark, and light roast options
- Decaf and flavored varieties available
- Next-day delivery available on eligible orders
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Expires 8/22/2026
Published 37 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Walmart, this box of Black Rifle Coffee Company Tactisquatch K-Cup pods is $16.93, down from $48.38. That works out to about 22.6 cents per pod for 75 dark roast pods with notes of black currant, molasses, and orange. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get this Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend K-Cup 32-Pack for $10.74 when you check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $8. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Kaffe espresso dosing cup is $13.99 at Woot for a $2 low; alternately, get two for $24.99 for a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 30th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 54mm size fits 54mm portafilters
- Built-in tab designed to hang on and activate grinders
This 22-oz. canister of Maxwell House Decaf Original Roast is $5.25, a savings of 67%. Get free shipping over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- 22 oz. canister of ground coffee
- Decaffeinated medium roast
- Made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans
- Resealable canister to lock in flavor
- Certified Kosher
- Suited for automatic drip brewers
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
Staples offers its Staples Snap Plastic Case for 99 cents. That's a $5 savings. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples
- Measures 2.25"H x 8.25"W x 5.63"D
- Pre-labeled lid for writing name & class information
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