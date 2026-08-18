The Sportspower Sunnyslope Wooden Swing Set is $428 at Wayfair, down from $1,199.98. That's 62% off and the lowest price we could find. It includes swings, a picnic table, and trapeze rings, plus a 6-foot double wall slide backed by a lifetime warranty. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 6-foot blow-molded wavy double wall slide with lifetime warranty
- Includes swings, picnic table, and trapeze rings
- Pre-stained wood construction
- Rust-resistant hardware
- Swing weight capacity of 100 lb.
- Assembly required
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Published 28 min ago
Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to racing wheels from Thrustmaster and Fanatec. Controllers, headsets, and keyboards from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech are also discounted. Some items, like the Neat Bumblebee II USB Microphone, are marked down to $15 from $100. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
Wayfair offers the Gracie Oaks Queen Size Murphy Bed for $279.99 for a $240 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Wayfair
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
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