This Sony ULT FIELD 1 speaker is $78 at Best Buy. That's $62 below the original price. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life along with an IP67 rating for water, dust, and rust resistance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Enhanced bass boost via dedicated ULT button
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- IP67 waterproof, dustproof, and rustproof rating with salt water resistance
- Detachable multi-way carry strap
- Can pair with a second ULT FIELD 1 for stereo sound
- Built-in microphone with echo canceling for calls
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This Victor VAS-3004 Bluetooth speaker is just $2.28 at Walmart and comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox. That's $43 less than what Target charges for this bundle. It includes handy extras like TWS pairing for stereo sound with a second speaker, a built-in phone holder, and TF card playback. Buy Now at Walmart
- Built-in rechargeable battery with 3-hour battery life
- TWS pairing lets two speakers connect for stereo sound
- Plays music via Bluetooth streaming or TF card
- Includes a built-in phone holder for hands-free use
- Comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
The Monster 60W True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is back at its best-ever price on Amazon. It's also a $20 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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